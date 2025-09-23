CleanSpark Secures $100M Credit Line to Accelerate Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Key Highlights

CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line from Coinbase Prime

Funds to expand energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in HPC

CleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, ranking among top corporate holders

CleanSpark Expands Operations with $100M Credit Line

CleanSpark, a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase Prime to secure a $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. This capital will be used to expand CleanSpark's energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities.

The funds support CleanSpark's ”Infrastructure First” strategy, focusing on sustainable energy solutions and efficient mining operations. The company plans to deploy this capital into accretive assets across its portfolio, enhancing shareholder value and positioning itself for long-term growth.

As of September 2025, CleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. This represents a significant increase from early 2025 and underscores the company's strong growth trajectory.

In early January 2025, the company reported an increase in Bitcoin reserves to 10,097 BTC, an increase of 236% compared with the previous year.

In February, the company added another 624 BTC, raising its balance to 11,177 BTC and reaching 40.7 EH/s of operational hashrate.

Coinbase Prime praised CleanSpark for its innovative approach to capital strategy.

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, said,”We see this move as an important milestone in the development of the crypto ecosystem through targeted capital allocation.”

CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Matt Schultz stated,”We're proud to expand our partnership with Coinbase Prime as we continue adding megawatts to our portfolio and exploring alternative uses for our data centers.”

Looking ahead, CleanSpark is positioned to continue its growth trajectory, leveraging the $100 million credit line to enhance mining operations and energy infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainable and efficient mining practices underscores its leadership role in the Bitcoin mining industry.