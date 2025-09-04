Clear Signs You’ve Completely Fallen Down the Bitcoin Rabbit Hole

Press enter or click to view image in full size

You are not in Kansas anymore. Once you truly understand Bitcoin, there is no going back to normalcy.

There is a popular way of thinking amongst passionate Bitcoiners. Once you truly begin to understand Bitcoin and its true value, that is the moment you realize that you’ll never be able to go back to how you were living before. The backstage curtain has been pulled, and you’re finally able to see the world for how it truly operates.

The truth is that the game is rigged, and people today are trying to run a marathon with heavy weights attached to their legs. Putting them at a severe disadvantage compared to those who won the life lottery and inherited their wealth.

Many of us believe that not only is Bitcoin the strongest form of money that we have ever seen. But we also believe that it has the ability to reset people’s financial destiny. Giving them the ability to finally get ahead in life. Being able to just work hard, save what they can in Bitcoin, and have their wealth grow. Instead of it being inflated away.

One of the biggest reasons I attribute to my success in Bitcoin or crypto is that when I discovered it, BTC completely took over my life. When I finally understood what it was, I realized there was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity sitting right in…