Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments

TLDR

Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions

The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online

CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models

NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market approaching $300 billion, dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC

Launch timeline remains undisclosed, with Cloudflare stating it will be “made available soon”

Cloud infrastructure company Cloudflare revealed plans to launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin targeting the emerging market of AI-powered payments. The announcement came Thursday as part of the company’s broader vision for what it calls the “agentic web.”

NET Dollar aims to support instant transactions triggered by AI agents, which are autonomous software programs capable of performing various tasks. These agents can book travel, order goods, or manage schedules without human intervention. The stablecoin will enable these digital assistants to make payments instantly and globally.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince explained the strategic thinking behind the move. He said the internet’s business model has relied on advertising platforms and bank transfers for decades. The company believes pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions will power the next phase of internet commerce.

The stablecoin will be fully backed by US dollars and designed for global interoperability. Real-time settlement capabilities will allow programmable transactions between AI agents and online services. This infrastructure could enable new business models that reward content creators and help developers monetize their applications.

Prince emphasized that the initiative aims to modernize financial rails to move money at internet speed. The company wants to create what it describes as a more open and valuable internet ecosystem. Cloudflare is also contributing to payment standards like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402.

Growing Market Competition

The NET Dollar launch puts Cloudflare in competition with established stablecoin providers. Tether’s USDT leads the market with $173 billion in market capitalization, followed by Circle’s USDC at $73.7 billion. The total stablecoin market is approaching $300 billion according to DefiLlama data.

Source; DefiLlama

Recent months have seen several new stablecoin launches across different regions. South Korean company BDACS announced KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the Korean won, in September. Fintech firm AnchorX launched AxCNH, the first regulated stablecoin linked to offshore Chinese yuan.

Industry Adoption Trends

Tech companies are increasingly exploring cryptocurrency integration. Google recently introduced an open-source AI payments protocol with built-in stablecoin support, developed with Coinbase. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that AI agents will become major stablecoin users for everyday transactions.

The stablecoin sector benefits from clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in Europe and the United States in 2025. Trading firm Keyrock projects stablecoin transaction volumes could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional adoption and cross-border payments.

Cloudflare operates a global network spanning 120 countries, providing content delivery and security services. Founded in 2010, the company offers domain name system management and developer tools for application deployment.

The company has not disclosed a specific launch timeline for NET Dollar, stating only that it will be made available soon.

