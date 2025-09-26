Cloudflare Debuts NET Dollar for AI-Powered Payments

Cloudflare launches NET Dollar, a stablecoin enabling AI-driven, automated global payments and supporting creators in the digital economy.
Cloudflare, the global cloud services firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NET, has unveiled a new stablecoin named NET Dollar. The US dollar-backed token will enable autonomous agents to carry out real-time exchange of currencies, national boundaries, and across time zones, and will assist the progress of AI-driven payments.
The company said that the emergence of AI is changing the interaction of human beings with online systems. People are not participating directly in every transaction instead of depending on AI agents to bookings, purchases, and schedules. To ensure a smooth operation of such delegation, the financial infrastructure of this type has to develop to enable global, automated, and secure payments. NET Dollar comes as an intermediate between the old systems and an agent-based digital economy.
Cloudflare’s management emphasized that the Internet business model traditionally relies on advertisement and traditional bank transfers. Nevertheless, microtransactions, fractional payment, and pay-per-use models might be the next developmental phase. Such mechanisms may shift the incentives to originality and quality, so that the creators, developers, and innovators will receive more direct rewards. Dollar is now driven by Cloudflare via its global network. This move is set to bring the speed and reliability required to accomplish this transition.
The stablecoin is being marketed as a financial flow modernization mechanism in a number of ways. NET Dollar will streamline payment processes across all markets worldwide. Therefore, transactions will be transparent and reliable, regardless of location.
Additionally, it will be automated. So, personal and business agents can perform tasks immediately, such as buying discounted goods or paying suppliers after delivery. Because of these functions, NET Dollar may open new possibilities in Internet commerce. Thus, value exchange will become efficient at scale.
Besides the use of AI payments, Cloudflare also noted the possible advantages of creative industries. Writers, artists, and developers might have more direct compensation on their work and API providers and application builders might be able to better monetize services. The AI companies can also leverage NET Dollar to empower ecosystems by paying the original content creators to enhance sustainability in digital innovativeness.
Cloudflare is also contributing to open standards that are seeking to make digital transactions to be more interoperable. The firm is currently working on projects like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402. These projects aim to simplify payment exchanges in a more Internet-native way. The initiatives are in line with the vision of the company of creating a more transparent and secure digital world that has been in place since long.
The observers in the industry are convinced that the introduction of NET Dollar is an extension of the efforts by the financial systems to adjust to automation. With the growing use of AI agents in daily life, well-known currencies stablecoins can be more popular as reliable payments. Cloudflare is putting itself at the crossroads of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and financial technology by integrating its worldwide infrastructure with a fixed digital asset.
