Cloudflare plans to launch a dollar-backed stablecoin for AI transactions

PANews reported on September 25 that Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) announced plans to launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to provide instant and secure transactions for AI-driven network activities. According to the company, NET Dollar will help modernize payment infrastructure by enabling cross-currency, cross-region, and cross-time zone transactions. The stablecoin is designed to enable programmatic operations, allowing AI agents to make instant payments based on predetermined conditions. The company positions NET Dollar as part of a shift from an advertising-based revenue model to a system that rewards content creators and developers, while enabling AI companies to compensate content sources.