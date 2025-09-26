The post Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare to launch NET Dollar stablecoin for AI-driven automated transactions. Google, Coinbase, and others push AI-agent payment protocols alongside Cloudflare’s plan. Stablecoin market tops $295B as experts predict surge in AI-agent adoption. Cloudflare is moving into digital assets with plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin built to support AI-driven transactions and micropayments. The company said the token is designed for autonomous software agents; programs that can make decisions and execute tasks such as booking flights or buying goods in real-time without human input. Why is Cloudflare launching a stablecoin Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explained that the internet lacks a payment model suited to automated agents and micro-transactions. He argued that NET Dollar is meant to fill that gap, enabling fractional payments, instant settlement, and task-based execution. Related: Coinbase Sees First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction Cloudflare sees use cases ranging from retail; letting bots capture discounts the moment they appear, to infrastructure, such as API monetization and rewards for digital creators. The token could also support streaming payments, an area often cited as a future driver of stablecoin demand. Tying Into the AI Payments Push The launch comes as Google and Coinbase introduced an open-source AI payments protocol, backed by the Ethereum Foundation and PayPal. Cloudflare recently unveiled the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with Coinbase aimed at creating an open standard for digital payments on the internet. The foundation’s work aligns with the company’s plans for NET Dollar, though no release timeline has been disclosed. While no release date has been announced, Cloudflare confirmed NET Dollar will be available “soon.”  Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Stablecoins remain a focal point in the digital asset industry, with the total market capitalization exceeding $295 billion, according to DeFi Llama. That figure records an increase of more than $122 billion… The post Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare to launch NET Dollar stablecoin for AI-driven automated transactions. Google, Coinbase, and others push AI-agent payment protocols alongside Cloudflare’s plan. Stablecoin market tops $295B as experts predict surge in AI-agent adoption. Cloudflare is moving into digital assets with plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin built to support AI-driven transactions and micropayments. The company said the token is designed for autonomous software agents; programs that can make decisions and execute tasks such as booking flights or buying goods in real-time without human input. Why is Cloudflare launching a stablecoin Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explained that the internet lacks a payment model suited to automated agents and micro-transactions. He argued that NET Dollar is meant to fill that gap, enabling fractional payments, instant settlement, and task-based execution. Related: Coinbase Sees First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction Cloudflare sees use cases ranging from retail; letting bots capture discounts the moment they appear, to infrastructure, such as API monetization and rewards for digital creators. The token could also support streaming payments, an area often cited as a future driver of stablecoin demand. Tying Into the AI Payments Push The launch comes as Google and Coinbase introduced an open-source AI payments protocol, backed by the Ethereum Foundation and PayPal. Cloudflare recently unveiled the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with Coinbase aimed at creating an open standard for digital payments on the internet. The foundation’s work aligns with the company’s plans for NET Dollar, though no release timeline has been disclosed. While no release date has been announced, Cloudflare confirmed NET Dollar will be available “soon.”  Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Stablecoins remain a focal point in the digital asset industry, with the total market capitalization exceeding $295 billion, according to DeFi Llama. That figure records an increase of more than $122 billion…

Cloudflare Stablecoin NET Dollar to Power AI Agent Payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:34
  • Cloudflare to launch NET Dollar stablecoin for AI-driven automated transactions.
  • Google, Coinbase, and others push AI-agent payment protocols alongside Cloudflare’s plan.
  • Stablecoin market tops $295B as experts predict surge in AI-agent adoption.

Cloudflare is moving into digital assets with plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin built to support AI-driven transactions and micropayments.

The company said the token is designed for autonomous software agents; programs that can make decisions and execute tasks such as booking flights or buying goods in real-time without human input.

Why is Cloudflare launching a stablecoin

Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explained that the internet lacks a payment model suited to automated agents and micro-transactions. He argued that NET Dollar is meant to fill that gap, enabling fractional payments, instant settlement, and task-based execution.

Related: Coinbase Sees First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction

Cloudflare sees use cases ranging from retail; letting bots capture discounts the moment they appear, to infrastructure, such as API monetization and rewards for digital creators. The token could also support streaming payments, an area often cited as a future driver of stablecoin demand.

Tying Into the AI Payments Push

The launch comes as Google and Coinbase introduced an open-source AI payments protocol, backed by the Ethereum Foundation and PayPal.

Cloudflare recently unveiled the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with Coinbase aimed at creating an open standard for digital payments on the internet. The foundation’s work aligns with the company’s plans for NET Dollar, though no release timeline has been disclosed.

While no release date has been announced, Cloudflare confirmed NET Dollar will be available “soon.” 

Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion

Stablecoins remain a focal point in the digital asset industry, with the total market capitalization exceeding $295 billion, according to DeFi Llama. That figure records an increase of more than $122 billion compared with the previous year.

Analysts like Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz projected that AI agents would emerge as the largest users of stablecoins, handling routine transactions such as grocery purchases. Moreover, experts earlier this year also indicated that regulatory clarity could lead to thousands of new fiat-backed tokens entering the market.

Cloudflare Expands Beyond Internet Infrastructure

Founded in 2010, Cloudflare built its reputation on content delivery, security, and developer services across 120 countries. NET Dollar represents a new step, one that links the company’s infrastructure roots with financial rails for AI-driven commerce.

Related: Virtuals AI Platform Sees April Activity Rise After 99% Revenue Crash

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/cloudflare-stablecoin-net-dollar-to-power-ai-agent-payments/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
