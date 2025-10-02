CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
CLS Mining makes cryptocurrency mining accessible to anyone by removing the need for expensive machines and offering simple, flexible cloud mining contracts.
Summary
- New users on CLS Mining receive a $15 signup bonus along with a $0.60 trial bonus when registering on the platform’s website.
- A variety of cloud mining contracts are available, allowing users to select options that align with different budgets.
- Earnings are settled around the clock, and once the account balance reaches $100, funds can be withdrawn or reinvested.
“Hashrate” refers to the number of hash calculations a mining node can complete per second during the mining process, measured in hashes per second. Higher hashrate means more computers are participating in the calculation, resulting in stronger overall network security and competitiveness.
“Hashrate Ring” is measured as the difference between the short-term (30-day) and long-term (60-day) moving averages of hashrate, reflecting the magnitude of changes in current hashrate relative to past trends.
By tracking shifts in hashrate through measures like the Hashrate Ring, miners and investors can better understand network trends. For those who want to participate without running their own hardware, cloud mining platforms provide a simple entry point.
How to get started? Three easy steps：
1. Sign up: Visit the official website of CLS Mining to register an account and receive a $15 signup bonus and a $0.60 trial bonus.
2. Choose a mining contract: Users can browse various cloud mining contracts and select one that suits their budget.
3. Daily settlement: The platform settles earnings 24 hours a day. Once a user’s account balance reaches $100, they can withdraw or reinvest to grow their assets.
The platform’s core advantages at a glance
- Zero barriers to entry: Register and receive a $15 cloud mining trial credit. Easily earn digital assets without purchasing a mining machine or complex configuration.
- One-click mining, easy operation: Once users select the right mining contract, the system automatically runs. No technical background is required, so even beginners can participate right away.
- Diverse contracts, flexible investment: The platform offer mining contracts covering multiple currencies with diverse terms and payout methods, suitable for different fund sizes and investment objectives.
- Powered by green energy: All data centers utilize renewable energy sources such as solar, hydropower, and wind power, creating an environmentally friendly and sustainable mining model.
- Comprehensive security: Utilizing top-tier SSL encryption and DDoS protection technology, the platform ensures the safety of user account data and funds.
- Affiliate program: Users can earn up to 4.5% real-time returns by referring and sharing their account.
- Real-time revenue monitoring: Whether via the website or app, users can check mining progress, profit data, and contract details at any time.
- 24×7 multilingual support: 24/7 online customer service in multiple languages to promptly resolve registration, deposit, and contract-related issues.
About CLS Mining
CLS Mining is an innovative cloud computing platform. They provide users worldwide with an easy, secure, and efficient way to access digital assets. Whether users are beginners or experienced investors, there’s no need to purchase mining machines, build a mining farm, or handle complex operations and maintenance. With just a few simple steps, anyone can participate in the cryptocurrency network and share in its value growth.
CLS Mining leverages next-generation mining machines and innovative cloud computing services to provide users with a low-barrier, highly efficient, and environmentally friendly way to acquire digital assets.
To learn more about CLS Mining, visit the official website.
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.
Source: https://crypto.news/cls-mining-launches-next-generation-mining-rigs/