CME Group Expands Crypto Derivatives With Solana and XRP Options

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 23:21
TLDR:

  • CME Group will introduce Solana and XRP futures options with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiries starting October 13, 2025.
  • The new products will include both standard and micro contracts, giving traders flexibility in hedging and exposure management.
  • Over 540,000 Solana futures and 370,000 XRP futures have traded since launch, showing rising institutional participation.
  • Cumberland and FalconX confirmed support, citing increased demand for diversified crypto derivatives beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Institutional traders now have another way to hedge their crypto exposure. CME Group announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures in mid-October. 

The rollout will bring new tools for managing risk and trading around price moves. The derivatives giant confirmed the launch date as October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. 

Market participants have been watching for broader access to products beyond Bitcoin and Ether, and this could be the answer.

CME Group said the options will be available on both standard and micro futures contracts for Solana and XRP. Expiries will be offered daily, monthly, and quarterly, giving traders multiple strategies to choose from. 

The exchange stated that the move comes after a strong surge in demand for its crypto futures products over the past year.

Growing Demand for Solana and XRP Futures

Trading activity for both Solana and XRP futures has accelerated since their launches earlier this year. 

According to CME Group data, more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts have been traded since March, totaling over $22 billion in notional value. XRP futures have also seen momentum, with more than 370,000 contracts traded since May, reaching $16.2 billion in notional volume.

Average daily volume for Solana futures hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, with open interest averaging 12,500 contracts. XRP followed a similar trend, logging a record 6,600 contracts in daily volume and 9,300 in open interest during the same month. 

The rising liquidity is seen as a green light for CME Group to expand its crypto offerings.

Institutional Interest Driving Product Expansion

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, said the new contracts give institutions and active traders more flexibility to manage exposure. 

Market makers like Cumberland and FalconX confirmed they will support the new instruments. FalconX stated that corporate treasuries and funds have been asking for hedging tools on Solana and XRP to manage portfolio risk.

Industry participants have pointed to a gradual shift from Bitcoin- and Ether-only products toward a broader range of crypto assets. The inclusion of Solana and XRP options gives traders a way to express directional views or protect positions during market volatility.

The addition of these options further cements CME Group’s role as the leading regulated venue for crypto derivatives. Traders can expect the products to go live after the review period, with the first trades likely settling in late October.

The post CME Group Expands Crypto Derivatives With Solana and XRP Options appeared first on Blockonomi.

