Co-founder Joseph Lubin ⋆ ZyCrypto

Major cryptocurrency Ethereum is currently riding high due to a strong performance in August. Its co-founder Joseph Lubin believes it can rocket 100x from current price levels. He is known for his role in the early development of the Ethereum blockchain and his subsequent role as the head of ConsenSys, a private development firm behind the popular MetaMask wallet.

Ethereum’s Explosive August

ETH is currently trading around the $4.3k price level after recording a price decrease from its All Time High (ATH) level of $4.93k set late last month. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization experienced massive institutional allocations during August, exceeding $3 billion, while BTC ETFs recorded a small decline.

Some crypto analysts believe that Ethereum will continue to rise in the coming months, while BTC will not be able to match it because of the sudden interest the former is starting to command. 

Ethereum Can Go 100x From Current Levels, Joseph Lubin Agrees

Lubin retweeted an ALLInCrypto podcast video with a lengthy post regarding the future of the ETH ecosystem. He still strongly supports Ethereum despite leaving it to form ConsenSys during the early years of the platform’s development. 

The ALLInCrypto podcast touched on a wide range of topics, including Fundstrat’s Ethereum treasury, which is the largest example in the world. Tom Lee, the Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, stated that Wall Street is likely to bet heavily on Ethereum because of its staking capability and that it can go 100x from the current valuation. He went on to say that Ethereum can flip Bitcoin in terms of network value. 

Lubin agreed with Lee’s comments in his repost and stated that Ethereum can go 100x or even more, and it can definitely flip BTC. He also added his opinion that the myth regarding layer-2 projects “cannibalizing” layer-1s will soon be shattered. He himself is running an Ethereum layer-2 called Linea through the ConsenSys platform. 

This is a big statement as Ethereum’s total market cap is around $530 billion right now, while Bitcoin is worth more than $2.2 trillion, showing the former’s work is cut out for it.

Can Ethereum Go 100x?

Ethereum’s 100x price rally is not a realistic scenario right now, as the programmable digital currency’s market cap would have to rise to $50 trillion to achieve it. For reference, the total value of the US stock market is $62.8 trillion, and Gold’s total value is around $23.5 trillion as of right now.

While Ethereum may not be able to pull off a 100x move, it still has a bright future, and it is swiftly becoming an asset class of its own. The end of the 2025 calendar year is shaping up to be a strong phase for Ethereum.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ethereum-can-go-100x-from-current-price-levels-co-founder-joseph-lubin/

