Codego Introduces Whitelabel Devices to Embed Tokens in Daily Life Seamlessly

Blockchain infrastructure firm Codego has announced the opening of its Whitelabel Device Program for businesses, allowing crypto projects to distribute branded devices that dispense daily rewards in their own tokens.
The program, which removes tokens from exchanges and wallets and integrates them into everyday life, will distribute rewards in USDC through Codego’s app.
Codego’s formerly introduced devices, such as the CDG Home and CDG Power Home devices, can be converted into machines that consistently pay out daily.
The Whitelabel Device Program also provides a framework for other projects, enabling partners to release their own branded versions with the same technology and deliver rewards in their own tokens.
 
Changing the Token Economy for Good
Until now, tokens have only existed on exchanges, exposing them to the risk of being forgotten. On the other hand, tokens delivered daily through a tangible device gain visibility, trust, and persistence.
At the same time, regular payouts create habits, strengthen loyalty, and give tokens staying power, giving projects new channels for adoption. The program also changes the perception of users, shifting from viewing tokens as abstract, speculative assets to seeing them as tied to consistent rewards.
Partners of Codego will also have additional revenue streams through device sales and recurring margins, making it a win for everyone.
By empowering home devices to generate daily tokens, the program makes the token’s brand and presence more prominent. The incentive of daily rewards also brings people closer to the system, making it less convenient for anyone to leave the ecosystem.
A token issued by a real system has the potential to gain credibility on the market, as it’s possible to link real-world utility to a cryptocurrency. By going beyond mere speculation, the system seeks to enter the market with real, tangible value.
Although Codego is already licensed and regulated as an Electronic Money Institution providing services such as Banking-as-a-Service, Cards-as-a-Service, and Device-as-a-Service, the Whitelabel Device Program brings something new to the table by integrating crypto tokens into daily life and bringing stability to the crypto market, which is known for instability.
