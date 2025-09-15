CodexField Joins Forces with SuperEx to Supercharge the Next Wave of Web3 Trading

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 20:20
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13243-0.33%
trading-chart12 main

CodexField is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with SuperEx to accelerate the future of Web3 trading. This collaboration aims to link CodexField’s expertise in on-chain content assetization with SuperEx’s rapidly growing trading ecosystem. By doing this, the synergy is set to pave the way for a Web3 future driven by users.

CodexField, an on-chain platform for content assetization, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, SuperEx, is the world’s first Web3-driven exchange leveraging decentralization and community autonomy to empower users. 

SuperEx Reshapes the Trading Experience Worldwide

SuperEx is renowned as a next-level trading platform onboarding more than 10 million registered users living across 166 countries. The platform is built on a DAO-driven model, prioritizing transparency, collective decision-making, and decentralization.

SuperEx oversees over 20 DAOs to redefine the engagement between exchanges and their communities. The platform offers spot, futures, and derivatives trading, broadening its reach far beyond traditional trading. It further provides guidance in the P2P market, Web3 wallet, and the SCS Chain. Through this initiative, the users will gain a seamless, secure, and intuitive trading experience for billions of global users.

CodexField and SuperEx Set the Stage for On-Chain Alliances

Together, CodexField and SuperEx are poised to underscore the evolving linkage between content assetization and decentralized trading infrastructure. CodexField aligns its efforts with a globally recognized and community-driven platform, SuperEx, to connect with a broader user base. The platform aims to continuously contribute to an already robust ecosystem to bring on-chain content innovations.

Both companies, by combining their efforts, are poised to converge trading, assetization, and decentralization, pushing the boundaries of the Web3 future. With this partnership, both allies strive to build a sustainable and user-empowered digital economy. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,776.49-0.47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06132-1.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01847+0.38%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.489-1.85%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0192-1.03%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39965+0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-4.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.15893-4.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar