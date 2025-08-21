Cody Bellinger Keeps Raking His Way Up The Free Agent Rankings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:21
Fly Trade
FLY$0.0764+4.51%
Threshold
T$0.01628+3.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1854+7.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05005+21.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4233+5.16%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013844-2.13%
Cody Bellinger Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger watches his sacrifice fly to score Trent Grisham during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New York Yankees blasted nine home runs in yesterday’s 13-3 drubbing of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Cody Bellinger led the assault. He went 4-5 with a pair of long balls, bringing his season total up to 24. His strong play means he’ll have to make a difficult decision at the end of the year.

Bellinger has a $25 million player option for next season with a $5 million buyout. He will need to decide whether to opt in for the final year of the three-year deal he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs, or become a free agent.

For the season, the 30-year-old is hitting .272/.325/.500. He’s a capable center fielder and an excellent left fielder, right fielder, and first baseman. This is his third-straight year as an above-average hitter after the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered him following the 2022 season.

Bellinger’s previous forays into free agency haven’t gone according to plan. He signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cubs in 2023 after the Dodgers discarded him. He batted .307/.356/.525 that year and won a Silver Slugger Award, then declined a mutual option so he could reach the open market.

Many experts considered him one of the top players available that winter, and MLB Trade Rumors projected he would land a 12-year, $264 million contract, but no such offer materialized. He returned to the Cubs after spring training had already begun on a three-year, $80 million deal with player options following the first and second years.

He opted into the second year of the deal after hitting .266/.325/.426, then was traded to the Yankees. With his improved power numbers and more established track record, it’s less likely he will stick around for the final year of the deal. The $5 million buyout makes this a $20 million decision, so if he thinks he can get more than a one-year, $20 million deal, he should decline his option.

Most likely, he will seek the long-term contract that has eluded him for his whole career. MLB Trade Rumors ranked him the fifth-best upcoming free agent earlier this month. He’s still one of the younger players who’s going to be available. He’s also versatile defensively, hits for average and power, and his 13.0% strikeout rate is a little over half of the MLB average. Most importantly, he’ll have compiled three quality seasons in a row, erasing concerns about the collapse that ended his Dodgers days prematurely.

After essentially going year-to-year for his whole career, this is his best chance to sign a long-term deal. His contract demands will probably be in the six or seven year range at $30 million per year, though that would be the high end for what he could command. On the low end, he should settle for at least four years at the $25 million salary he would decline in his current contract.

It seemed like a certainty when Bellinger won the 2019 MVP that he would one day become one of MLB’s highest-paid players. After some unexpected detours, he finally has that opportunity this offseason.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danepstein/2025/08/20/cody-bellinger-keeps-raking-his-way-up-the-free-agent-rankings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Bitcoin
BTC$114,336.21+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-20.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
Share
Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

The post Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month. Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft. At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to “have market structure done this year” and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters. Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/senate-sets-september-vote-path-crypto-market-rules-eyes-year-end-passage-53c82e3d
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02644+20.01%
U
U$0.01821-12.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.89+3.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:02
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10438+4.31%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.231+1.15%
HAI
HAI$0.01032+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million in Bitcoin to Pro-Trump, Anti-Democrat Crypto PAC