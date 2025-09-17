COIN Rises as Google, Coinbase Launch AI Payments Protocol

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:20
Coinbase stock climbed today after Google announced a new AI payments protocol that includes stablecoin support. The partnership places Coinbase at the center of Google’s effort to merge artificial intelligence with digital transactions.

COIN Surges as Google-Coinbase Protocol Strengthens AI and Stablecoin Integration

Per TradingView data, COIN price closed at $327.02, up 1.23%, before surging further in pre-market trading to $333.81, a gain of more than 2%. The stock’s sharp uptick reflects confidence that the company will benefit as more institutions adopt stablecoin and AI payment systems.

According to a Fortune report, the open-source framework launched by Google allows AI agents to send and receive funds through both traditional means and blockchain-based stablecoins. Coinbase worked with Google to ensure compatibility with its own crypto payments system, making it one of the most visible partners in the project.

James Tromans, Google Cloud’s head of Web3, said the system was designed to combine legacy financial rails with modern digital assets. He emphasized that the inclusion of stablecoins ensures that transactions between AI-driven applications remain reliable and secure.

The development provides direct exposure for Coinbase to one of Big Tech’s most ambitious integrations of crypto into mainstream commerce. Erik Reppel, Coinbase’s head of engineering, said the focus is on enabling AI to transmit value seamlessly across platforms.

x402 and AP2 Unlock Autonomous AI Payments, Driving Stablecoin Adoption

Coinbase also introduced x402, a payments infrastructure that directly powers the stablecoin rails inside Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2). In addition, the plan by Coinbase’s Base to launch a network token is proof of how the company is expanding beyond trading into deeper blockchain infrastructure.

Shopify has already announced plans to enable stablecoin payments this year. The wider trend is fueling expectations that digital assets will play a larger role in the future of commerce.

Under a crypto-friendly administration in the U.S., interest in stablecoins has risen sharply. Regulators, businesses, and investors are now showing more willingness to implement blockchain-based payments.



