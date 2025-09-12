Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 21:18
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005231-0.43%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004711+14.67%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0636-3.26%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03871+1.68%
IRS vs. Coinbase: Supreme Court Asked to Reject Crypto Privacy Challenge

The post Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The global crypto exchange platform, Coinbase, has recently filed a legal motion against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has accused the Commission of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and said it has damaged public trust. 

In its court filing on Tuesday, Coinbase outlines how the SEC failed to comply with previous orders to disclose communications related to Ethereum and other digital assets. Now, the crypto industry is accusing the SEC of raising a “credibility crisis” that can weaken the regulator’s position in future enforcement actions. 

Coinbase says that the SEC’s actions have hindered the ability to fully review crucial communications, which could have influenced the public understanding of the agency’s decisions. 

In a recent X post, the chief legal officer at Coinbase, Paul Grewal, said, “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents they were required to preserve and produce. We now have proof from the SEC’s own Inspector General. Today, we ask the federal court to address this gross violation of public trust to ensure that it never happens again.” 

What Happened Between Coinbase and the SEC?

On September 3, the SEC Office of Inspector General released a report that revealed that the agency had deleted a year’s worth of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Those messages reportedly contained crucial information regarding the FTX Collapse and key enforcement actions involving Coinbase. 

The deletion occurred after Coinbase submitted a FOIA request, seeking all communications related to crypto regulatory decisions. This move raised questions about the integrity of the SEC’s handling of records, especially those related to digital asset regulation. 

Coinbase’s Demand Against the SEC 

Now, Coinbase is urging the court to impose sanctions on the SEC for mishandling the records. The company also demands expedited discovery to find out how many records have been destroyed by the agency. 

The crypto company also pointed out the agency’s double standards. Grewal said, “Considering the double-standards of the previous Chair, it’s not surprising that the same agency that fined firms billions for record-keeping failures committed the exact same violations.” 

Coinbase believes that the SEC failed to disclose the deletion of texts in a timely manner, which certainly harmed public trust. It now insists that the agency hold accountability for causing “irreparable harm.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0387+2.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0286+0.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05794-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:57
Share

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million