Coinbase acquires Sensible leadership team to strengthen onchain finance

Key Takeaways
- Coinbase acquired Sensible’s leadership team to enhance its onchain finance operations.
- The move highlights Coinbase’s commitment to advancing onchain financial infrastructure.
Crypto exchange Coinbase today announced the acquisition of the leadership team from Sensible, a move aimed at strengthening its onchain finance capabilities.
The company shared the news via social media, stating “We’re welcoming the @holdsensible leadership team to Coinbase.”
Coinbase emphasized its strategic focus, noting that “The future of finance is onchain, and we’re building it with the best.”
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-onchain-finance-acquisition/