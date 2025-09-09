Coinbase Acquires Sensible’s Founding Team to Accelerate On-Chain Consumer Roadmap

PANews reported on September 9th that Coinbase announced in an official blog post that the founders of Sensible will join Coinbase. The team has extensive experience in building decentralized finance (DeFi)-driven consumer applications and will significantly accelerate its on-chain consumer roadmap, driving Coinbase's goal of becoming a "one-stop trading platform." Coinbase stated: "By acquiring the founding team of Sensible, we have taken another key step toward a truly on-chain future. This two-person team has unique expertise in building DeFi-driven consumer applications and will lead key teams to shape our on-chain consumer strategy."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.