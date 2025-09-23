Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap

Key Takeaways

Coinbase has added Centrifuge (a real-world asset protocol) and Troll (a memecoin) to its asset roadmap, suggesting possible future trading support.

Centrifuge focuses on tokenizing real-world assets for DeFi and has surpassed $1.1 billion in total value locked.

Coinbase added Centrifuge and Troll to its asset roadmap today, signaling potential future trading support for the real-world asset protocol and meme coin on the leading US crypto exchange.

Centrifuge, a blockchain protocol specializing in tokenizing real-world assets like invoices and credit funds for decentralized finance applications, has attracted significant institutional interest. Its total value locked surpassed $1.1 billion by September 2025, driven by tokenized treasury funds and collateralized loan obligations.

TROLL represents the meme coin category that has gained traction through social media hype. Similar tokens added to exchange roadmaps have experienced rapid community growth and trading volume spikes, sometimes multiplying market caps by 10x or more following listing announcements.

Coinbase’s roadmap process, which previews potential asset additions, has historically boosted project visibility. The exchange expanded its roadmap to include diverse assets in 2024, from RWAs to meme coins like Gigachad and Turbo.

Under pro-crypto policies emphasized during President Donald Trump’s administration, US exchanges like Coinbase have accelerated listings of innovative assets, contributing to a major increase in overall crypto market capitalization since early 2025.