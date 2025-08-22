Coinbase Adds Trump-Linked USD1 Stablecoin to Listing Roadmap

Coinbase said on Aug. 21 that it is adding support for World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by the Trump family, to its exchange and wallet platforms. Trading and transfers will be available on the Ethereum ERC-20 network in jurisdictions where the company is authorized to operate, the exchange added.

By placing USD1 on its asset-listing roadmap, Coinbase positions the token alongside market leaders USDC and USDT on the largest U.S. crypto venue. The exchange cautioned that deposits sent over other blockchains, or before the listing is live, could result in permanent loss of funds.

World Liberty Financial earlier minted an additional $205 million in USD1, lifting the token’s circulating supply to roughly $2.4 billion. The expansion underscores rising demand for the two-year-old stablecoin as it secures its first major U.S. exchange listing.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.