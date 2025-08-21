Coinbase adds World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to listing roadmap

Key Takeaways

Coinbase has added World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to its listing roadmap, signaling a potential future listing.

A loyalty points program for USD1 holders is planned, with rewards for trading, holding, and staking.

Coinbase has placed World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) on its listing roadmap, indicating that the stablecoin could be added to the exchange once specific requirements are met.

USD1 is the flagship stablecoin of World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Eric Trump reposted Coinbase’s announcement on Thursday, noting that more news will follow shortly.

World Liberty recently minted $205 million of USD1, bringing the total supply to $2.4 billion. The project’s treasury holdings reached $548 million, with USD1 representing 39% of the portfolio.

The project plans to introduce a loyalty points program for USD1, offering rewards for trading, holding, and staking activities. The initial phase will involve partnerships with selected crypto exchanges to establish participation guidelines.

The program will later expand to include USD1 staking yields, DeFi protocol integration, and features through the WLFI mobile app. World Liberty Financial and its partners will announce specific launch dates and point calculation methods in the future.