The post Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase's super app plan to revolutionize crypto services. Aims for banking integration via extensive crypto services. Potential shifts in crypto market dynamics expected. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to transform the company into a 'super app' offering comprehensive financial services, aiming to rival traditional banks. This shift indicates a significant integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance, impacting major digital assets and reshaping the financial services landscape. Coinbase to Revolutionize Financial Inclusion with Super App Coinbase's transformation into a super app marks a pivotal move in cryptocurrency's march toward mainstream financial inclusion. CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in his interview that the app aims to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing services typically associated with traditional banks, now through cryptocurrency. Banking integration and service offerings will include credit cards, payment options, and rewards, deeply entwined with crypto transactions. The focus is on streamlining financial services by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexity in everyday transactions. "Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people's primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that." – Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase Bitcoin Leads with 14% Growth Amid Super App Plans Did you know? Coinbase's move echoes historical precedents, where fintech companies like Revolut and Square/Cash App attempted to merge banking and investment services, albeit without a crypto-centric approach. Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, is valued at $115,648.71, featuring a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Holding 57.14% market share, Bitcoin exhibits a 14.02% growth over 90 days, showcasing its resilience amidst fluctuating trading volumes of $23.69 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests Coinbase's strategy might accelerate regulatory discussions, shaping favorable…