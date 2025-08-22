Coinbase amends remote work policy to prevent North Korean hackers

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to Business Insider, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated that North Korean IT personnel attempted to exploit remote work policies to gain access to sensitive systems, forcing the company to adjust its "remote-first" policy. Coinbase now requires all employees to travel to the United States for in-person onboarding training. Those working with sensitive systems must hold US citizenship and undergo fingerprint verification. Coinbase is also working with law enforcement to address this threat and strengthen internal information security controls.

Some employees have been threatened or bribed to leak sensitive information, and Coinbase has made it clear that such actions will result in serious legal consequences. To address cybersecurity risks, the company has also expanded its US customer support team, including building a new facility in North Carolina.