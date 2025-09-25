Coinbase and Cloudflare are unleashing a next-gen payment protocol poised to power AI-native economies and redefine internet transactions forever. x402 Foundation Launch Aims to Power the Future of AI-Driven Commerce The push to modernize online payments is gaining momentum as companies explore new standards designed for a digital economy increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence (AI). […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-and-cloudflare-to-launch-x402-foundation-to-advance-ai-payment-standard/