Coinbase has announced a new partnership with Cloudflare to create the x402 Foundation, a body tasked with turning the x402 protocol into a universal standard for AI-driven payments. The initiative aims to address the shortcomings of traditional payment systems, which were built for human use but not for machine-to-machine transactions. By embedding payments directly into […]Coinbase has announced a new partnership with Cloudflare to create the x402 Foundation, a body tasked with turning the x402 protocol into a universal standard for AI-driven payments. The initiative aims to address the shortcomings of traditional payment systems, which were built for human use but not for machine-to-machine transactions. By embedding payments directly into […]

Coinbase and Cloudflare Unveil x402 Foundation to Power AI-Driven Payments

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/25 09:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222+0.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001599-2.20%
coinbase
  • Coinbase and Cloudflare team up to launch the x402 Foundation for AI-driven payments.
  • The x402 protocol embeds payments into web interactions, aiming to replace outdated systems.
  • Early adoption shows promise in AI, data, and content services, with wider expansion expected.

Coinbase has announced a new partnership with Cloudflare to create the x402 Foundation, a body tasked with turning the x402 protocol into a universal standard for AI-driven payments. The initiative aims to address the shortcomings of traditional payment systems, which were built for human use but not for machine-to-machine transactions.

By embedding payments directly into web interactions, the protocol allows AI agents, apps, and APIs to exchange value as easily as they exchange data.

According to Coinbase, the x402 model takes its name from the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code. It introduces a seamless way to manage transactions across digital platforms, paving the way for agentic commerce where AI systems and humans interact financially without friction.

Developers Use x402 for Data and Analytics Services

The x402 protocol has already proven real use cases from wide-ranging sectors. It also offers pay-per-use access to high-end research and AI models and allows resources to become easier to access with no commitment to subscriptions.

It’s also being used by developers for real-time data, scrape services, and analytics needs as a pay-as-you-go method.

Among other use cases are micropayments aimed at creators, identity verification, storage, and media-on-demand. Others that are being tested are AI-to-AI payments, where systems automatically process payments while carrying out tasks.

Market watchers such as Ryan Selkis mention that the model has the potential to revolutionize the digital economy if it scales. By removing intermediaries and facilitating payments directly, companies may bring about new monetization tools from API access through to streaming of media, all driven with stablecoin-based microtransactions.

Coinbase and Cloudflare to Govern Open Protocol

The launch of the x402 Foundation suggests a long-term vision. Coinbase and Cloudflare target running the protocol as an open and neutral standard and invite developer contributions as well as from global business houses and AI companies.

Cloudflare is offering deferred payment functionalities for the beta of their pay-per-crawl and is integrating x402 as part of the real-world infrastructures of the internet.

Areas of focus of the Foundation are governance, ecosystem growth through grants and tools, and interoperability of sectors. As adoption grows further, the tech has the capacity to enable empowered systems that are autonomous, from driverless taxis that conduct their own transactions to logistics systems operating with no manual intervention.

Related Reading: CleanSpark Secures $100M Coinbase Credit Line for Growth: Report

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+1.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3785-4.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012633+5.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$999.71+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,585.92+0.92%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies