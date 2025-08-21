Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Hit $1M by 2030

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 19:04
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Hit $1M by 2030

The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Hit $1M by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has made a bold prediction: Bitcoin could climb to $1 million per token by the end of this decade. The rare price target from Armstrong grabbed attention, especially as he usually avoids public forecasts. He shared the outlook on X while promoting his interview on the Cheeky Pint podcast.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2030

Armstrong isn’t alone in predicting Bitcoin’s explosive growth. Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter boss, has also projected the leading crypto hitting $1 million by 2030. ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood has gone even further with a $1.5 million bull case scenario, while MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor believes that Wall Street allocating just 10% of reserves to Bitcoin could push it to that milestone. Author Robert Kiyosaki also argues that inflation and rising debt will only accelerate Bitcoin’s path toward seven figures.

Regulation and Government Bitcoin Reserve

Armstrong pointed to regulatory progress in the U.S. as a key driver for long-term growth. With new legislation on stablecoins and a market structure bill making its way through the Senate, he said a breakthrough could happen as early as this year. Another surprising factor, according to him, is that the U.S. government now holds a strategic Bitcoin reserve, something he once considered unthinkable.

He added that the main risks threatening Bitcoin’s future are now fading. Fears of outright bans have receded, while the protocol itself has withstood over a decade of challenges. Even looming concerns like quantum computing, Armstrong said, are already being addressed by the developer community.

  Also Read :
  Bitcoin Security Concerns Rise as Two Pools Dominate 51% of Network
  •   ,

Institutional Inflows Still Growing

Armstrong also stressed the role of institutional investors. Many funds currently allocate about 1% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, but with regulatory clarity, those allocations could multiply. ETFs have already sparked major adoption, funneling large sums of capital into the asset. Sovereign and institutional exposure, he argued, could drive the next leg of Bitcoin’s growth.

For Armstrong and other Bitcoin believers, the limited supply, increasing institutional demand, and global economic uncertainty form the foundation of the $1M case. While the milestone still looks distant, the idea of Bitcoin becoming a digital reserve asset is no longer confined to speculation.

FAQs

What is Brian Armstrong’s Bitcoin price prediction?

Armstrong predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030, driven by regulatory progress, institutional adoption, and its limited supply.

How are institutions affecting Bitcoin’s price?

ETFs and funds increasing portfolio allocations are funneling massive capital into Bitcoin, accelerating its adoption and value.

Is Bitcoin a good investment?

Proponents believe it is, citing its fixed supply as a hedge against inflation and growing institutional adoption through new ETFs.

