Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: “Cool New Products”

Right in the midst of the Q4 energy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has teased a bold message.

“Lots of cool new products to ship, let’s do this,” he shared, sparking excitement in the community. The message seemed like a clear call to action, with focus on execution and finishing the year strong.

Coinbase To Launch First U.S. Tech-Crypto Futures

Earlier this month, Coinbase announced a major new derivatives product. The exchange is launching “Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures” on September 22, combining exposure to the top U.S. tech stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs and Coinbase’s COIN stock.

According to Coinbase, this will be the first U.S.-listed derivative to let traders access both equities and cryptocurrencies in a single contract.

“An Everything Exchange”

“We’ll launch more products like this as part of the everything exchange,” he added.

Armstrong has shared that Coinbase is evolving into an everything exchange. As more assets move on-chain, the goal is to give traders everything they need in one platform.

The upcoming features include decentralized exchange integration with access to millions of assets, expanded derivatives offerings, and tokenized stocks. In July, Coinbase announced that its wallet will become the Base App, combining crypto storage, trading, payments, and social features into one platform.

Coinbase Eyes More Acquisitions

After acquiring Deribit for $2.9 billion in May, Coinbase said that it is ready to explore more acquisitions. The Deribit deal, Coinbase’s largest to date, strengthens the exchange’s position in Bitcoin and Ethereum options trading.

Armstrong told Bloomberg that while the company is actively looking for M&A opportunities, it will focus only on the right fits.

Coinbase Expands Access

Coinbase has also made trading more accessible this year. In August, it launched nano-sized futures for Solana and XRP making it easier and cheaper for retail traders to access major crypto assets.

The exchange also partnered with JPMorgan Chase to offer new ways for customers to access crypto. Starting this fall, Chase credit card holders can fund their Coinbase accounts. In 2026, users will also be able to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for crypto and link their Chase bank accounts directly to Coinbase.

With new products, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships expanding access, Coinbase is moving quickly to deliver on its vision.