The post Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business.  In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030.  As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run.  Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.   Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit. Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin.  “So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.   Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature  Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.   That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets.  As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat.  However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends.  “What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business.  Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-millionThe post Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business.  In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030.  As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run.  Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.   Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit. Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin.  “So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.   Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature  Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.   That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets.  As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat.  However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends.  “What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business.  Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-million

Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:05
1
1$0.009263+11.92%
Threshold
T$0.01619-2.93%
Union
U$0.01296-5.51%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02892+1.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,520.01-0.19%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business. 

In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030. 

As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run. 

Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.  

Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit.

Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin. 

“So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.  

Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature 

Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.  

That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets. 

As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat. 

However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends. 

“What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business. 

Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Share
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.57-5.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Share
Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

PANews reported on September 21st that the Shibarium cross-chain bridge, which connects the Layer 2 network Shibarium and Ethereum, was previously attacked by a flash loan, with approximately $2.4 million in ETH and SHIB stolen. Shibarium has now released a security incident update, stating: 1. Specific bridge operations have been restricted to prevent new unauthorized transactions; 2. Upgrade and restrict potential abuse paths (deposits/withdrawals/claims/rewards) and add targeted defensive controls to prevent abuse of delegated staking; 3. Recover and protect the at-risk BONE held by the staking managers. The attacker’s short-term BONE staking will be effectively restricted by intervention and protocol mechanisms. 4. Rotate validator signers and migrate contract control to multi-party hardware custody; continue the broad migration away from legacy keys; 5. Real-time monitoring of attacker traffic; automatic alerts and reporting to partners and exchanges; 6. Hire independent security researchers, incident response firms, and relevant departments.
1
1$0.009377-5.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06274-0.94%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001288+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 17:26
Share

Trending News

More

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype