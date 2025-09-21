Coinbase CEO: Outdated Banks Can’t Compete With Crypto Rails

In a conversation with Fox Business, the CEO described a future where Coinbase replaces the role of everyday banks by bundling payments, lending, credit cards, and even yield opportunities into a single crypto-powered platform.

Rather than simply being a place to buy Bitcoin, Armstrong wants Coinbase to serve as the primary account people use for their financial lives. The vision, he argued, is possible because blockchain rails eliminate many of the inefficiencies that consumers still pay for. He pointed to card fees as an example, questioning why digital transactions should cost two or three percent each time when they’re little more than lines of code moving across the internet.

The company is already experimenting with products that could bring this vision closer. One initiative is a card that offers up to 4% back in Bitcoin, setting it apart from the cash-back model of traditional banks. Another is the integration of Morpho, a decentralized lending protocol that lets users earn yield on USDC without leaving the Coinbase app.

Armstrong’s super-app dream is unfolding against a backdrop of changing regulation in Washington. He welcomed recent progress, citing the GENIUS Act and broader market structure proposals as evidence that lawmakers are finally establishing rules of the road. To him, regulatory clarity is no longer a distant hope but a train that has already left the station.

That doesn’t mean the path is free of tension. Coinbase maintains partnerships with banking giants like JPMorgan and PNC, yet Armstrong hinted at a cultural clash, saying policy divisions within those firms sometimes work against innovation. Meanwhile, critics from bank-backed groups have attacked Coinbase’s USDC yield offering, arguing it sidesteps restrictions on yield-bearing stablecoins. The company has pushed back, framing stablecoins not as a loophole but as a natural upgrade to outdated financial models.

If Armstrong is right, the Coinbase of the future won’t just compete with crypto exchanges — it will compete with banks themselves. The company is betting that people are ready to manage their money through a platform where digital assets are not just investments, but the foundation of the entire financial experience.

