Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now

By: Coindoo
2025/08/24 20:43
Bitcoin has seen its fair share of wild calls, but Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong just set one of the boldest yet. He believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million by 2030. That means BTC would need to grow more than 800% from its current level of around $113,000.

Armstrong pointed to two main drivers—better rules for crypto and America’s interest in keeping a Bitcoin reserve. According to him, the U.S. is emerging as the leader to the rest of the G20 members, and such efforts as the GENIUS Act concerning stablecoins are creating some hope. Crypto ETFs are another part of the puzzle. There is an increasing interest in these funds, particularly regarding Ethereum, despite recent data indicating that there was a major outflow.

Despite the short-term swings, Armstrong sees a long-term future where Bitcoin could even be viewed as a world reserve currency. He noted weakening trust in fiat money and ballooning global debt as reasons why investors might keep turning to BTC.

Ethereum Draws Investor Interest

Even though Bitcoin has been taking the headlines because of its target, Ethereum has not been left behind. The stimulating energy toward Ethereum ETFs has prompted action, and traders see ETH as an alternative to BTC. Its capacity to fuel DeFi and accommodate numerous tokens keeps it in the spotlight of investors. Analysts remain optimistic that ETH will yield high returns in the upcoming cycle even in downturn periods.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Attention

As Bitcoin climbs toward the $1 million mark, analysts are ranking Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best cryptos to buy now. With forecasts of 40x growth potential, MAGA is drawing even more attention as early buyers unlock a 50% EXTRA BONUS using code PATRIOT50X. This mix of hype and strong presale traction has put MAGA on a lot of investor radars. It’s becoming the go-to pick for those chasing high-risk, high-reward plays.

Market Volatility Stays in Play

Bitcoin may have touched $124,400 earlier this month, but it quickly pulled back. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, jobless claims, and Fed meeting minutes all weighed heavily on the market. Both BTC and ETH ETFs also saw more than $1 billion in outflows—a reminder that volatility isn’t leaving anytime soon

Nonetheless, Armstrong has given hope again by predicting a revival. Standard Chartered already expects BTC to hit $500,000 by 2028, so $1m doesn’t feel crazy. According to some analysts, Bitcoin should stay above $124,000 before speculators can get too excited.

Final Thoughts

The major conclusion here is that crypto is again coming into the spotlight of both Wall Street and regular investors. As Bitcoin and Ethereum hold the front stage, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making arguments that it has the most potential of any token moving into the future.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
