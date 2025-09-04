Coinbase CEO wants AI to write 50% of his platform’s code by October

Over 40% of the lines of code contributing to Coinbase’s systems are now written by AI, more than double the figure in April.
Over 40% of Coinbase’s code is written by artificial intelligence, according to the firm’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, and he has hopes the figure will rise to 50% by next month.
“Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” Armstrong posted to X on Wednesday.
The percentage of AI-generated lines of code at Coinbase has more than doubled since April, according to the chart he shared.
