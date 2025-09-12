Coinbase CLO Grewal Challenges SEC After Key Gensler Communications Vanish

TLDR:

Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal is leading the charge against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over destroyed communications tied to crypto regulation.

Grewal claims that texts from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other top officials were erased, preventing public oversight. These messages span October 2022 to September 2023, a critical period covering the FTX collapse and SEC enforcement actions.

Coinbase argues the agency violated Freedom of Information Act rules and failed to uphold transparency. The revelations follow a report from the SEC Office of Inspector General, confirming the deletion of these important records.

Paul Grewal Targets SEC Over Gensler Crypto Texts

The SEC OIG report, published on September 3, 2025, states that nearly a year of Gensler’s messages were permanently wiped. The deletion occurred after his phone disconnected from the SEC network for over 45 days, triggering a remote wipe under a new policy.

Grewal, through History Associates, requested all communications about crypto enforcement and Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition. The Securities Exchangfe Commission initially failed to search officials’ text messages, and limited searches later may not have captured all records.

Grewal asserts the lost messages cover high-stakes decisions affecting major crypto firms. The OIG report also warns that texts from more than 20 other senior officials may be permanently lost.

Coinbase, represented by Grewal, is requesting expedited discovery and sanctions to uncover any remaining responsive communications. The company emphasizes that the SEC’s own enforcement of record-keeping rules against private firms contrasts sharply with its internal failures.

FOIA Lawsuit Highlights SEC Record-Keeping Failures

Grewal’s FOIA requests in July and August 2023 aimed to clarify the agencie’s view on digital assets. The SEC denied these requests under Exemption 7(A) without reviewing officials’ text messages.

Litigation began in June 2024, with multiple court orders requiring the SEC to produce Ethereum-related communications. However, initial productions contained no text messages, leaving gaps in accountability.

The SEC’s Capstone data-retention program, designed to preserve senior officials’ communications, failed during this period. The OIG report highlights gaps in both policy and execution that caused the erasure of critical messages.

Grewal maintains these failures hinder transparency and public understanding of crypto regulation. He is now asking the court for immediate production of all responsive texts and hearings on SEC record spoliation.

The lawsuit underscores tensions between crypto firms and regulators over oversight. Coinbase, led by Paul Grewal, seeks clarity on past regulatory decisions and accountability for lost communications. As the case proceeds, the crypto community closely watches how enforcement practices and transparency rules will be addressed.

