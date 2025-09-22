The post Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As more details about Coinbase’s recent data breach emerge, victims are divided on legal strategy.  In May, Coinbase revealed that personal information, including government ID images and partial social security numbers, from more than 69,000 users had been stolen. Attorneys representing victims allege in court filings that Coinbase and a third party discovered the hack in January, but waited until May to alert customers and regulators.  In a regulatory filing, Coinbase asserted that it learned about the data breach in May 2025 when a hacker demanded a $20 million ransom payment from the exchange. The breach itself took place in December 2024, Coinbase said in the filing.  The incident spurred numerous lawsuits against Coinbase. Most cases have been pushed into arbitration, likely due to a clause in the exchange’s user agreement. Coinbase updated its terms in March. After the breach was revealed, class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz filed suit against TaskUs, a third-party service Coinbase used for customer support services. In an amended complaint filed last week, attorneys say they have identified a suspect in the hack and found a cooperating whistleblower.  The suspect is former TaskUs employee Ashita Mishra, the complaint alleges. Mishra started stealing and selling confidential customer information to hackers in September 2024. Other TaskUs employees were recruited into the bribery scheme, which continued until January 2025, per the complaint.  Read more: Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed Victims pursuing legal action against Coinbase and TaskUs are now divided on how to proceed.  One group wants a single, consolidated complaint against Coinbase and TaskUs, effectively combining suits against the two companies. The group proposes having 15 law firms, including  Scott Kantrowitz Arnold, coordinate on the case and lead the strategy.  Greenbaum Olbrantz, along with two other firms, disagree. Naming Coinbase as… The post Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As more details about Coinbase’s recent data breach emerge, victims are divided on legal strategy.  In May, Coinbase revealed that personal information, including government ID images and partial social security numbers, from more than 69,000 users had been stolen. Attorneys representing victims allege in court filings that Coinbase and a third party discovered the hack in January, but waited until May to alert customers and regulators.  In a regulatory filing, Coinbase asserted that it learned about the data breach in May 2025 when a hacker demanded a $20 million ransom payment from the exchange. The breach itself took place in December 2024, Coinbase said in the filing.  The incident spurred numerous lawsuits against Coinbase. Most cases have been pushed into arbitration, likely due to a clause in the exchange’s user agreement. Coinbase updated its terms in March. After the breach was revealed, class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz filed suit against TaskUs, a third-party service Coinbase used for customer support services. In an amended complaint filed last week, attorneys say they have identified a suspect in the hack and found a cooperating whistleblower.  The suspect is former TaskUs employee Ashita Mishra, the complaint alleges. Mishra started stealing and selling confidential customer information to hackers in September 2024. Other TaskUs employees were recruited into the bribery scheme, which continued until January 2025, per the complaint.  Read more: Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed Victims pursuing legal action against Coinbase and TaskUs are now divided on how to proceed.  One group wants a single, consolidated complaint against Coinbase and TaskUs, effectively combining suits against the two companies. The group proposes having 15 law firms, including  Scott Kantrowitz Arnold, coordinate on the case and lead the strategy.  Greenbaum Olbrantz, along with two other firms, disagree. Naming Coinbase as…

Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:05
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016871-3.14%
SPACE ID
ID$0.155-12.42%
MAY
MAY$0.0406-8.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-1.78%

As more details about Coinbase’s recent data breach emerge, victims are divided on legal strategy. 

In May, Coinbase revealed that personal information, including government ID images and partial social security numbers, from more than 69,000 users had been stolen. Attorneys representing victims allege in court filings that Coinbase and a third party discovered the hack in January, but waited until May to alert customers and regulators. 

In a regulatory filing, Coinbase asserted that it learned about the data breach in May 2025 when a hacker demanded a $20 million ransom payment from the exchange. The breach itself took place in December 2024, Coinbase said in the filing. 

The incident spurred numerous lawsuits against Coinbase. Most cases have been pushed into arbitration, likely due to a clause in the exchange’s user agreement. Coinbase updated its terms in March.

After the breach was revealed, class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz filed suit against TaskUs, a third-party service Coinbase used for customer support services. In an amended complaint filed last week, attorneys say they have identified a suspect in the hack and found a cooperating whistleblower. 

The suspect is former TaskUs employee Ashita Mishra, the complaint alleges. Mishra started stealing and selling confidential customer information to hackers in September 2024. Other TaskUs employees were recruited into the bribery scheme, which continued until January 2025, per the complaint. 

Read more: Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed

Victims pursuing legal action against Coinbase and TaskUs are now divided on how to proceed. 

One group wants a single, consolidated complaint against Coinbase and TaskUs, effectively combining suits against the two companies. The group proposes having 15 law firms, including  Scott Kantrowitz Arnold, coordinate on the case and lead the strategy. 

Greenbaum Olbrantz, along with two other firms, disagree. Naming Coinbase as a co-defendant in the case all but guarantees the exchange will file a motion to compel arbitration. Arbitration, which happens privately, generally offers companies a less-public and less-expensive way to settle legal disputes. 

If Coinbase were to succeed in this motion, the cases would be forced into individual arbitration, making the process lengthier and more expensive for victims. On the other hand, if the motion were to be denied, Coinbase could appeal, which could trigger an automatic stay in all proceedings. It’s a lose-lose, Greenbaum argues. 

The group led by Scott Kantrowitz Arnold argues that a motion for arbitration wouldn’t be an issue. They have the experience necessary to navigate arbitration clauses in user agreements, attorneys wrote in a Sept. 11 court filing. 

The Greenbaum team maintains that focusing on TaskUs, where they say the criminal conspiracy took place, is the right course of action. They plan to coordinate with those pursuing arbitration against Coinbase while keeping the cases themselves separate, the team noted in Thursday’s filing. 

Greenbaum’s amended complaint notes that this is not the first time TaskUs has been involved in a customer data breach. 

In a 2022 class action lawsuit relating to a Ledger data breach, plaintiffs made similar allegations against TaskUs, claiming that employees stole customer data. The suit, filed against Shopify and TaskUs, settled in 2025 for an undisclosed amount. 

The judge will now decide which team and strategy is in the best interest of the class. 

In May, Coinbase said it would reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the hackers. The exchange also set up a $20 million reward fund for information on the hackers. The incident will cost Coinbase up to $400 million, the exchange said. 

TaskUs has three weeks to respond to the amended complaint. 

Coinbase did not immediately respond to Blockworks’ request for comment.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-class-action

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center