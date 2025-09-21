Coinbase exec addresses customer service backlash: ‘We know’

In the wake of a massive data breach, Coinbase is taking swift action to restore trust with a comprehensive overhaul of its customer support operations.

Senior Director Wes Griffith outlined four key initiatives aimed at addressing persistent user complaints and improving the overall experience for Coinbase customers.

Four-pillar strategy targets core support issues

Griffith shared the company’s approach to fixing customer support through four targeted initiatives.

The first approach focuses on preventing issues by addressing product problems early and removing roadblocks before they require customer contact. This approach aims to reduce the volume of support requests by addressing root causes.

The second pillar involves reducing customer effort through improved automation, including better APIs, enhanced knowledge base resources, and AI-powered support tools.

These upgrades aim to help users resolve issues independently without needing human assistance.

The third initiative addresses a major customer complaint by making it easier to reach human support representatives.

Coinbase is minimizing chatbot barriers that previously frustrated users trying to escalate issues beyond automated responses.

The final component focuses on improving live support quality when human interaction becomes necessary. The company has rolled out new tools to help support staff provide faster resolutions and higher-quality assistance in real-time conversations.

Griffith reported early positive results, with customer satisfaction scores hitting an all-time high in August, up 20% over the previous two months.

The company also reduced customer contact transfers to 10%. This means fewer users need to explain their issues multiple times to different representatives.

Coinbase data breach highlights support importance

The customer service improvements come as Coinbase deals with fallout from a major data breach affecting 69,461 customers.

Court documents revealed that Ashita Mishra, a TaskUs employee, planned a conspiracy involving photographing up to 200 customer records daily and selling the data to hackers for $200 per photograph.

The breach potentially cost Coinbase between $180 million and $400 million in remediation expenses and forced the company to terminate its relationship with TaskUs.

Mishra and his accomplices accumulated data from over 10,000 customers before their arrest. They also recruited other employees, including team leaders and operations managers.

In response, Coinbase terminated all involved TaskUs employees and established a new U.S.-based customer support hub.

CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized the dual approach to support improvements and stated the company is “improving products so fewer people need support, and providing a faster, higher quality experience when you do.”