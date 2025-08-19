Coinbase has completed scheduled maintenance and services have been fully restored

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinbase has completed planned maintenance and all services have been restored. During the maintenance, sending and receiving of cryptocurrencies such as BTC, LTC, BCH, ZEC, and DASH, as well as ERC-20 and ETH transfers on the Ethereum and Ethereum Classic networks, were delayed.
As previously reported, Coinbase will perform system maintenance on August 18 .
