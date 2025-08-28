Coinbase is the U.S. Department of Commerce’s crypto infrastructure partner for its GDP data blockchain project.

PANews reported on August 28 that Coinbase disclosed on the X platform that it is the encryption infrastructure partner of the U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP data blockchain project.
Earlier news, the US government began to publish GDP data on the blockchain, initially covering nine blockchains , including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, STELLAR, AVALANCHE, ARBITRUM and Polygon .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.