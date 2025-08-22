Coinbase Lists Trump-backed World Liberty Financial USD1 Stablecoin

Coinbase announced the addition of World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) to its roadmap, further diversifying its pipeline of potential listings. The Trump-backed stablecoin joins a roster of ERC-20, Base, and Solana-based tokens under consideration, reflecting Coinbase’s ongoing effort to provide broad market exposure.

On Ethereum, new roadmap entries include QCAD (QCAD), Dolomite (DOLO), SPX6900 (SPX), and World Liberty Financial USD (USD1). For the Base network, AWE Network (AWE) and Flock (FLOCK) were added. On Solana, Solayer (LAYER) is now under review.

Eric Trump, Vice President of the Trump Media Group and WLFI Co-founder, confirmed the news on X, drawing attention to the project’s progress and potential upcoming announcements.

In the official blog post, Coinbase also stressed that these roadmap updates do not guarantee listing, as trading only commences once liquidity support and infrastructure are established. Assets may also debut under the company’s “Experimental” label, designed for projects with higher risk profiles.

Risk Controls and Compliance Remain Priority

The exchange emphasized that users should avoid depositing assets prematurely, warning that doing so before an official listing announcement could result in permanent fund loss. Coinbase reiterated that inclusion on the roadmap reflects compliance and technical review, not popularity or market capitalization.

According to the company, some tokens fail to meet minimum legal, security, or compliance thresholds and are excluded from listing despite community interest.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to expand support across token standards, including Ethereum’s ERC-20, Solana’s SPL, and others, aligning with Coinbase’s mission to broaden accessible digital assets while maintaining regulatory safeguards.

CoinFutures offers 1000x leverage on Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinFutures

The post Coinbase Lists Trump-backed World Liberty Financial USD1 Stablecoin appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
