Coinbase Partner Cardless Raises $60M to Expand Credit Card Programs

Cardless, a credit card startup partnered with Coinbase, raised $60 million in new funding to expand its features and launch new programs with major brands like Coinbase and Bilt Rewards. Led by Spark Capital, this fundraising helps Cardless accelerate growth in a market traditionally dominated by legacy banks. Cardless’s API-driven platform enables brands to build customized credit card experiences quickly, improving loyalty and user engagement while managing compliance and support behind the scenes.
