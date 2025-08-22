In an announcement on Wednesday, the exchange confirmed that USD1 has been placed on its official roadmap for future listings.

The move signals that the stablecoin could soon join Coinbase’s trading lineup, pending the company’s standard review and approval process.

World Liberty Financial launched USD1 as part of its wider initiative to bring a dollar-pegged digital currency into the mainstream.

Backed by the Trump brand, the project has quickly drawn both attention and controversy, as it combines political influence with the fast-evolving world of crypto finance.

READ MORE: Why October May Be the Most Crucial Month Ever for XRP

Coinbase’s decision to spotlight USD1 comes as exchanges increasingly look to expand their stablecoin offerings amid surging demand from global traders and institutions.

If listed, USD1 would gain exposure to millions of Coinbase users worldwide, a development that could accelerate adoption of the Trump-linked crypto project.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Coinbase Prepares to List Trump-Backed Stablecoin USD1 appeared first on Coindoo.