Coinbase Prepares to List Trump-Backed Stablecoin USD1

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 00:31
In an announcement on Wednesday, the exchange confirmed that USD1 has been placed on its official roadmap for future listings.

The move signals that the stablecoin could soon join Coinbase’s trading lineup, pending the company’s standard review and approval process.

World Liberty Financial launched USD1 as part of its wider initiative to bring a dollar-pegged digital currency into the mainstream.

Backed by the Trump brand, the project has quickly drawn both attention and controversy, as it combines political influence with the fast-evolving world of crypto finance.

Coinbase’s decision to spotlight USD1 comes as exchanges increasingly look to expand their stablecoin offerings amid surging demand from global traders and institutions.

If listed, USD1 would gain exposure to millions of Coinbase users worldwide, a development that could accelerate adoption of the Trump-linked crypto project.

