Coinbase Puts World Liberty’s USD1 Stablecoin on Listing Roadmap

Coinbase Global Inc. said on 21 Aug. that it has added World Liberty Financial’s dollar-pegged token, World Liberty Financial USD (ticker USD1), to its asset roadmap, the step the exchange typically takes before opening deposits and launching trading pairs.

The decision places USD1 alongside the limited group of stablecoins available on the largest regulated U.S. crypto platform, potentially broadening the token’s liquidity and user base. Coinbase did not specify a timeline for the start of trading, but assets listed on the roadmap are generally cleared once sufficient supply and market support are in place.

