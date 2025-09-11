Coinbase Research Director: Digital Asset Vault Enters PvP Phase, BTC and ETH Holdings Rise

PANews reported on September 11th that David Duong, Head of Research at Coinbase, stated that the digital asset treasury (DAT) market has entered a "player-versus-player" competition phase, with early scarcity premiums fading and market demands for execution and differentiation increasing. BTC-specific DATs already hold over 1 million, representing approximately 5% of the circulating supply; ETH-specific DATs hold approximately 4.9 million, valued at approximately $21.3 billion, representing over 4% of the circulating supply. Early entrants such as MicroStrategy once enjoyed a premium over their net asset value, but this premium has narrowed with increasing competition and regulatory constraints.

