Coinbase Research Head: Stablecoin Market Cap Could Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2028

PANews reported on August 21st that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase, projected the stablecoin market capitalization to reach $1.2 trillion by 2028. Coinbase Research employed a stochastic approach, using 20,000 Monte Carlo-like autoregressive modeling simulations, to analyze the potential market size. While stablecoin growth dynamics are difficult to fully predict, their gradual adoption among consumers and businesses could have a compounding effect on market size.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.