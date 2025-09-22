Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discusses restoring access to Kevin Durant's account, the progress of The Clarity Act, the competition on the crypto exchange an...Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discusses restoring access to Kevin Durant's account, the progress of The Clarity Act, the competition on the crypto exchange an...

Coinbase Sets Sights on Becoming a ‘Financial Super App’ – Best Wallet Offers a Non-Custodial Alternative

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/22 16:50
Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, has high hopes for the company being more than just a crypto exchange and evolving into a fully-fledged ‘financial super app.’

Best Wallet also aims for the same goal, but through a secure non-custodial wallet built as an all-in-one hub for digital assets.

Coinbase Strives to ‘Replace the Legacy Banks,’ Says CEO

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong spoke about how Coinbase aims to ‘be a super app and provide financial services’ to become ‘people’s primary account.’ The CEO stressed that the company’s ultimate goal is to replace many of the functions of legacy banks, but in a faster, cheaper, and more modern way – ‘whether it’s trading, rewards, or staking.’

Additionally, he mentioned how outdated financial infrastructure creates friction for payments.

— Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase.

He foresees Coinbase directly challenging banks while modernizing money for a crypto-native era. But Coinbase isn’t the only player chasing the super crypto app vision; Best Wallet pursues the same goal, but through a different lens.

Best Wallet’s All-in-One Crypto Hub Raises $16M+

Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial crypto wallet available on Google Play and iOS.

Unlike Coinbase (which is custodial), however, Best Wallet gives you full control over your private keys. Doing so keeps assets safe from hacks and centralized risks.

Also on the security front, it leverages 2FA, local encryption, biometrics, and cloud backups – each of which minimizes the risk of losing access to your crypto.

Best Wallet security features.

And there’s much more to the wallet than its safeguarding measures. Best Wallet enables you to buy, sell, swap, and manage over 1K digital assets.

Whether you’re interested in stablecoins like $USDT or $USDC, top cryptos like $BTC and $ETH, or meme coins like $DOGE and $PEPE, Best Wallet has tons of assets to cater to all traders’ tastes.

When swapping assets, Best Wallet ensures you get the most competitive rates by scanning 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges.

What’s more, it has a built-in launchpad so that you can access the next crypto to explode hassle-free.

Pushing the app closer to becoming a super app is its many upcoming features: Best Card (an upcoming crypto card), an NFT gallery, analytics tools, and a rewards hub.

The roadmap for the Best Wallet app.

But for the app’s full suite of benefits, you’ll want to scoop up some $BEST. You’ll then be able to enjoy even more perks, like lower gas fees, governance rewards, and staking rewards (currently at an 83% APY).

Whales are notably already noticing the token’s benefits, three of whom have invested $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K into the project. Together, they’ve helped the project raise over $16M on presale.

You, too, can contribute to the presale. This would help bring the app to greater heights; 25% of $BEST’s total token supply is set aside for product development.

Right now you can buy $BEST on presale for as little as $0.025675. If it continues to launch the new developments promised on its roadmap, $BEST has the potential to hit $0.62 in 2026. This means that buying in now might generate an ROI exceeding 2,300% next year.

For more information, check out our Best Wallet review. Then head to the official $BEST presale website to invest today.

As always, be sure to do your own research before making any investment. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-and-best-wallet-super-app-ambitions

