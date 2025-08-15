Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term

PANews reported on August 15th that Coinbase, in its monthly outlook, remained optimistic for the third quarter of 2025. With September approaching, current market conditions suggest the potential for altcoin season to fully arrive (a commonly defined term as at least 75% of the top 50 altcoins by market capitalization outperforming Bitcoin over the past 90 days). Furthermore, there is debate over whether the Federal Reserve's September rate cut signals a peak in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase believes that given the significant amount of retail capital remaining on the sidelines in money market funds (over $7 trillion) and other sectors, the Fed's easing policy could unlock the potential for greater retail participation in the medium term.

