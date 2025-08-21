Coinbase Turns to Stablecoins in Race to Power AI Payments

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 02:00
Wink
LIKE$0.011753-2.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+5.41%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2614-10.81%

Hackathon participants built tools like chatbots charging cents per response and group-chat marketplaces that bypass banks entirely. The common thread was stablecoins — tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar — which allow instant, programmable payments without volatility.

Coinbase believes this shift marks the start of what it calls “agentic commerce,” where machines and apps settle their own bills in real time. To make that possible, the company has launched x402, an open-source protocol designed to move stablecoins seamlessly across the internet.

Why Coinbase Is Betting Big

The exchange is pushing deeper into payments as its core trading revenues face tougher competition. With the U.S. now passing its first law regulating stablecoins, Coinbase sees legal clarity opening the door for developers and businesses to use them as mainstream infrastructure.

READ MORE:

Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support

Former Coinbase executive Vishal Gupta described it simply: “Clarity unlocks the next wave.”

Growing Competition

Coinbase isn’t alone. Stripe has been acquiring blockchain infrastructure, PayPal issued its own stablecoin, and Visa and Mastercard still dominate global payments. For Coinbase, the hope is to become the developer toolkit of choice, similar to how Amazon Web Services became the backbone of the internet.

The Bigger Picture

Stablecoins are already popular in countries battling inflation, but their role in AI-driven commerce is still untested. Entrenched payment systems and slow consumer habits remain obstacles. Still, the weekend’s projects hinted at how crypto could finally move past speculation and into practical, everyday use.

Source: Bloomberg

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Coinbase Turns to Stablecoins in Race to Power AI Payments appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.902+2.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020054+20.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-20.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Solana (SOL) recovers slightly, trading at around $134 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to a two-month low of $126 the previous day. This price correction was triggered by the rising jitters as the US struck Iran over the weekend, sparking risk aversion in the crypto markets.
Solana
SOL$186.98+4.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 16:09
Share
Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.902+2.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03844+6.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05485-9.14%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center