Coinbase Urges Court Action After SEC Watchdog Confirms Lost Gensler Texts

Explosive new revelations expose the SEC’s widespread destruction of crypto-related communications, igniting a legal firestorm that Coinbase is using to challenge regulatory integrity in court. SEC Under Fire for Erasing Communications Linked to Gensler and Crypto Policies Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, revealed on Sept. 11 that the company had escalated its legal challenge […]

