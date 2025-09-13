Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 20:16
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC laaide opnieuw op toen duidelijk werd dat berichten van voormalig SEC-voorzitter Gary Gensler spoorloos verdwenen. Volgens Coinbase is dit een ernstige schending van de bewaarplicht. Het bedrijf vraagt de rechtbank om ingrijpen, sancties en een versneld onderzoek naar het interne gegevensbeheer van de toezichthouder. Hoe het conflict tussen Coinbase en de SEC ontstond De spanningen tussen Coinbase en de SEC sleepten al langer, maar escaleerden na onthullingen over verdwenen berichten van Gensler. Coinbase had eerder via het FOIA-proces meerdere verzoeken ingediend om inzicht te krijgen in interne communicatie over crypto-handhavingsbesluiten. Toen de SEC vervolgens geen cruciale documenten kon leveren, beschuldigde Coinbase de toezichthouder van obstructie en het achterhouden van informatie. Verdwenen Gensler-berichten en de rol van FOIA-verzoeken Rapport onthult structureel dataverlies Een rapport van de interne waakhond van de SEC bracht aan het licht dat berichten van Gensler uit de periode oktober 2022 tot september 2023 definitief zijn gewist. Dit kwam door een intern apparaatbeleid: gegevens werden automatisch gewist wanneer een toestel 45 dagen niet verbonden was. Daardoor gingen niet alleen berichten van Gensler verloren, maar mogelijk ook communicatie van meer dan twintig andere hooggeplaatste SEC-functionarissen. In totaal bleken zo’n veertig apparaten gevoelig voor dataverlies. Volgens het rapport had zo’n 40% van de verloren berichten betrekking op beleids- of handhavingskwesties. Volgens Coinbase was deze informatie essentieel voor een goed begrip van de besluitvorming binnen de SEC. FOIA-verzoeken strandden op onvolledige antwoorden Om de communicatie alsnog te achterhalen, schakelde Coinbase via History Associates het FOIA-proces in. Daarmee hoopte het bedrijf helderheid te krijgen over hoe de SEC intern met crypto-gerelateerde dossiers omging. De toezichthouder reageerde echter onvolledig en liet na te melden dat relevante berichten mogelijk permanent waren verwijderd. Die gebrekkige openheid voedde bij Coinbase het vermoeden dat de SEC bewust cruciale communicatie achterhield of vernietigde om juridische toetsing te vermijden. Coinbase accuses SEC of destroying Gensler’s texts (Oct 2022–Sep 2023) during FTX crash & crypto crackdowns—via “avoidable” wipes. Sept. 11 filing seeks sanctions, full searches (incl. Ethereum PoS), & proof—Grewal: “Gross violation of public trust.” Could undermine SEC cases. pic.twitter.com/q0idzJVJQX — Crypto Trend (@CryptoTrendzX) September 13, 2025 Juridische stappen en sanctie-eisen van Coinbase Verzoek tot gerechtelijk ingrijpen Op 11 september 2025 stapte Coinbase naar de rechtbank in Washington D.C. met een verzoek om de SEC ter verantwoording te roepen. Het bedrijf wil een hoorzitting over de vernietiging van documenten, versnelde inzage in welke berichten verloren zijn gegaan en onmiddellijke productie van alle nog beschikbare communicatie. Volgens Coinbase bemoeilijkt het verdwijnen van deze gegevens lopende rechtszaken, omdat ze mogelijk bewijs bevatten over interne afwegingen bij handhavingsbesluiten. Eis tot sancties en precedentwerking Behalve inzage eist Coinbase ook sancties tegen de SEC voor het schenden van de wettelijke bewaarplicht. Volgens Coinbase volgt de SEC een aanpak die zij omschrijven als “vernietigen en vertragen”. Belangrijke documenten verdwijnen en procedures lopen vertraging op. Tegelijk legt de toezichthouder miljardenboetes op aan bedrijven voor soortgelijke tekortkomingen. Die dubbele standaard ondermijnt volgens Coinbase het vertrouwen in de SEC. Gerechtelijk ingrijpen is volgens hen noodzakelijk om herhaling te voorkomen. Impact op vertrouwen in crypto-toezicht en markt De verdwijning van de berichten tast volgens Coinbase het fundament van regulatoir vertrouwen aan. Als de SEC niet transparant is over haar eigen besluitvorming, verliest de toezichthouder morele én juridische geloofwaardigheid. De zaak wakkert zorgen in de cryptosector aan over willekeurige handhaving en gebrek aan consistent beleid. Dit voedt zorgen die het investeringsklimaat verder kunnen verslechteren. Public Keys: Crypto IPOs Sizzle, Missing Gensler Texts Grizzlehttps://t.co/lgCAYCGHX8 — John Morgan (@johnmorganFL) September 12, 2025 Wat deze zaak betekent voor de crypto-industrie De zaak Coinbase vs SEC legt volgens critici diepe tekortkomingen bloot in het gegevensbeheer bij een van de machtigste financiële toezichthouders. Mocht de rechter meegaan in de eisen van Coinbase, dan kan dit een precedent scheppen voor strengere transparantie-eisen bij overheidsinstanties. Hoe de rechtbank ook oordeelt, de zaak zet aan tot nadenken over de toekomst van regulering, vertrouwen en verantwoording in de cryptomarkt.

Het bericht Coinbase vs SEC: verdwenen berichten zorgen voor beschuldigende vingers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Dormant Bitcoin Whale's Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01688+2.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06465+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0174+1.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Share

