Coinbase’s Base Layer 2 Explores Native Token Issuance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:54
Key Points:
  • Base explores native token issuance; Brian Armstrong confirms early-stage plans.
  • Token could drive ecosystem growth and decentralization.
  • Potential token valuation between $20 billion and $50 billion.

Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring issuing a native token, marking a change from its earlier stance, as reported by Unchained on September 19th.

This exploration could substantially impact Base’s ecosystem, potentially boosting development and user engagement while reflecting a strategic shift in Coinbase’s approach to decentralization.

Base Token: A Shift Towards Decentralization and Growth

Base’s exploration of issuing a token suggests a departure from its original approach, denoted by its emphasis on ecosystem utility without a proprietary currency. Initially averse to tokens, Base is now considering their potential benefits, with Jesse Pollak and Brian Armstrong leading the initiative.

Should Base proceed, it could enhance its ecosystem by introducing liquidity and developer incentives. An initial market cap prediction ranges from $20 billion with possible growth influenced by strategic distribution. Community involvement, including potential airdrops, remains under consideration, aligning with decentralized finance strategies similar to Ethereum.

Experts like Ryan Ye predict that a native Base token would significantly impact the DeFi landscape, similar to ETH’s current role. The market’s anticipation is palpable, as Brian Armstrong’s acknowledgment of exploring tokens has generated robust discussion, although the timeline and specifics remain indeterminate.

Potential Market Impact: From Valuation to Ecosystem Changes

Did you know? Exploring a native token for Base reflects a strategic move similar to how other Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism saw increased liquidity and user activity upon launching their tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,459.41 with a market cap of $538.27 billion, representing 13.38% of the market’s dominance. Over recent months, ETH experienced a 3.56% gain in 30 days and an 18.01% rise over 60 days, reflecting its steady growth trajectory.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that Base’s token could fundamentally reshape its ecosystem. While financial strategies remain speculative, integrating a token mirrors successful precedents set by other Layer 2 networks. The competitive landscape might shift notably if Base leverages this opportunity to enhance user engagement and liquidity.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/coinbase-base-token-issuance-exploration/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
