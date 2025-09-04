Coinbase’s reliance on AI for code sparks security concerns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:52
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said nearly half of the exchange’s daily code output is now written by artificial intelligence amid a growing reliance on machine-generated development.

In a Sept. 3 post on X, Armstrong revealed that about 40% of code produced at Coinbase already comes from AI tools and predicted that the figure would surpass 50% by October 2025.

However, Armstrong clarified that AI-generated code is not uniformly applied across the exchange, stressing that reviews and human oversight remain critical. He said:

Still, this number places the firm ahead of giant technology firms like Microsoft and Google, which have around 30% of their code machine-generated.

His comments followed earlier remarks on the Cheeky Pint Podcast, where he told Stripe co-founder John Collison that Coinbase engineers had been directed to adopt AI development tools within a week.

Armstrong added that employees who resisted the mandate were dismissed, signaling how central AI has become to Coinbase’s engineering strategy.

‘Red flag’

Armstrong’s push quickly drew mixed reactions from the crypto and tech communities. Security specialists voiced concern that handing such a large share of mission-critical code to AI could expose Coinbase to vulnerabilities.

Larry Lyu, founder of Dango decentralized exchange, called the approach “a giant red flag for any security-sensitive business.”

Adam Cochran, partner at venture firm Cinneamhain Ventures, also questioned the wisdom of relying so heavily on AI. He said:

Cochran added that while AI can assist coding, it remains unproven at scale for financial infrastructure.

These industry leaders’ concerns are not unfounded, as reports have revealed that AI codes could produce bugs and “miss relevant context.” This kind of error could be costly for a platform of Coinbase’s size, which holds over $420 billion worth of digital assets on behalf of its users.

However, other industry leaders defended Coinbase’s approach.

Richard Wu, co-founder of Tensor, said critics underestimate the maturity of AI-coding processes.

He argued that 90% of high-quality code could be AI-generated within five years, provided teams maintain rigorous practices such as code reviews, automated testing, and linting.

Wu also compared poor AI outputs to errors from junior engineers, suggesting that structured systems mitigate both.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/coinbase-ceo-reveals-40-of-the-companys-code-is-ai-generated-as-critics-label-it-red-flag/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
