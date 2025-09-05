Coincall partners with several leading market makers to enhance market liquidity through strategic collaboration and successful integration

By: PANews
2025/09/05 12:00
Coincall partners with leading market makers to further strengthen market liquidity through strategic partnership and successful integration

Coincall, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing crypto options exchanges and a leading platform in the crypto derivatives space, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with leading market makers and liquidity providers: Ampersan, DWF Labs, FalconX, and Kronos Research . This collaboration significantly elevates Coincall's liquidity to world-class levels, further enhancing market depth, spread stability, 24/7 liquidity, and product diversity. This provides users with more competitive quotes and a smoother trading experience, while further solidifying Coincall's leading position in the global crypto derivatives market.

Coincall CSO Fenni Kang said:

“These strategic alliances mark a significant milestone for Coincall’s liquidity ecosystem. With the addition of world-class market makers, we not only improve trading efficiency across the board, but also set new benchmarks in stability, market depth, spreads, and product coverage, further solidifying Coincall’s leading position in the global crypto derivatives market.”

Liquidity Impact and Strategic Advantages

This partnership will leverage the expertise of a leading market maker, providing Coincall with comprehensive market depth and cross-market liquidity, while significantly optimizing its block trade services. Through professional matching and flexible customization, Coincall's block trades offer users advantages such as reduced market impact, exclusive pricing, and fast transaction times, meeting diverse needs from risk hedging to strategic deployment.

Daniel Ku, CEO of Ampersan, said:

"Options remain a nascent yet promising area in the crypto trading ecosystem. We are honored to support Coincall in making options products more accessible, user-friendly, and intuitive for both retail and institutional users. Their relentless efforts in deepening liquidity and driving product innovation are paving the way for a more mature and inclusive derivatives market."

Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, said:

“We look forward to collaborating with Coincall as both a strategic partner and a key market participant. We already actively trade and provide market making services on the platform and are optimistic about the potential of its growing derivatives ecosystem. This partnership aligns with our long-term commitment to building efficient, accessible, and institutional-grade infrastructure across the entire Web3 landscape.”

Griffin Sears, Head of Derivatives at FalconX, said:

“FalconX is pleased to provide liquidity in Coincall’s options market as part of our commitment to deepening the global crypto derivatives ecosystem. Options are becoming a growing focus for our clients, and this partnership with Coincall will not only help enhance market depth but also promote the healthy market structure that institutional investors demand.”

Hank Huang, CEO of Kronos Research, said:

“Our partnership with Coincall further demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier liquidity globally. By combining our expertise and technologies, we will jointly set a new benchmark for market depth, efficiency, and resilience in the crypto derivatives market.”

The collaboration with top market makers further enhances order book liquidity in the futures and options markets, and aligns with Coincall’s focus on enhancing capital efficiency and institutional trust.

Coincall boasts top-tier liquidity and advanced risk management systems, ensuring stable quotes and efficient matching even in extreme market conditions. Combined with global market maker partnerships and comprehensive API access, Coincall creates a flexible strategy deployment environment for professional trading teams and quantitative institutions. From retail to institutional, Coincall continues to lead the development of crypto derivatives trading through its comprehensive product portfolio and high-quality services.

Expanding product portfolio and professional tools

As the platform continues to evolve, Coincall has introduced a variety of unique products and professional trading features to meet the needs of traders at all levels. For novice and strategic traders, the platform offers simple options— event options —that make trading more intuitive and flexible. For professional users, advanced trading tools such as DDH (Dynamic Hedging) and Smart Dealing (coming soon) help accurately manage risk and improve transaction efficiency.

At the same time, Coincall has launched a new VIP program , focusing on optimizing fund management and providing preferential fee structures to further improve users' fund efficiency and create higher value returns for active traders.

About Coincall

Coincall is one of the fastest-growing professional crypto options exchanges in the world. It offers top-tier options liquidity from leading market makers, covering both standard options and structured products. It also supports real-time liquidity in the options market and RFQ functionality for block trades. The platform also provides the liquidity required for hedging through perpetual contracts, delivery contracts, and spot trading. Since its establishment in 2022, Coincall's trading volume has rapidly ranked among the top five global crypto options exchanges, with a peak market share of up to 10%. In addition, Coincall is also the world's largest altcoin options exchange, having launched options on mainstream tokens such as XRP, BNB, and DOGE, as well as popular tokens such as TRUMP and WLFI. Coincall will launch options products for market-leading tokens as soon as possible to meet the hedging and trading needs of token holders.

At Coincall, security and innovation go hand in hand. Built by a team of veterans from leading fintech and crypto institutions, the platform prioritizes ease of use, capital efficiency, and user empowerment. Coincall utilizes Fireblocks and Cobo for 100% independent third-party custody, ensuring comprehensive protection of customer assets. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and holding a Polish crypto asset management license, Coincall is fully compliant with federal AML/BSA regulations, prioritizing compliance.

We offer both Pro and Lite versions, providing a smooth, secure, and professional trading experience for traders of all levels.

Coincall — Advanced options experience, leading the market securely.

learn more:

Official website: www.coincall.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coincall-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/coincall_global

Telegram: https://t.me/CoinCall_Exchange

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
