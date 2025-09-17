CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 4.6% as Index Moves Higher

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:04
NEAR
NEAR$2.7+3.60%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$599.8+1.40%
MemeCore
M$2.44395-2.93%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.202+1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017989+3.23%
Avalanche
AVAX$29.83+1.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02516-0.19%

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4267.12, up 0.7% (+27.81) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Eighteen of 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: AVAX (+4.6%) and NEAR (+2.9%).

Laggards: AAVE (-0.9%) and BCH (-0.2%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/16/coindesk-20-performance-update-avalanche-avax-gains-4-6-as-index-moves-higher

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23308+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01751-4.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Share
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3176+2.25%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003733-4.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Share
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385+3.66%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Share

Trending News

More

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals