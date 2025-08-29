CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4062.15, down 1.4% (-59.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Two of the 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: POL (+0.9%) and SOL (+0.1%).

Laggards: LINK (-4.3%) and XLM (-3.0%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/29/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-link-declines-4-3-as-index-trades-lower